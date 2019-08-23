Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences’ health professionals have come face to face on converting the hospital into a medical teaching institute, the Nation learnt on Thursday.

The ministry has announced implementing the MTI on government hospitals including PIMS and Federal Polyclinic hospitals. The health professionals of the hospitals have decided to resist the move.

Young Doctors Association and other unions of PIMS had announced protest against implementing MTI in hospital; the ministry came up with increased salary packages for the doctors.

An official said that PIMS employees including newly-inducted 285 medical officers fear that the MTI will damage their service structure once the hospital is made an autonomous body. The official also said that after changing of the status no free health care will be provided to public and hospital will charge fee from patients visiting.

Official also said that meanwhile ministry views to implement MTI to run hospital in autonomous status and work in full operational way as the government will improve primary health sector in parallel way.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza on his visit to PIMS announced adding two more allowances for the federal city public sector hospital. He said that ministry had proposed increasing the Special Health Allowance and Non- Practicing Allowances for the doctors of PIMS and Polyclinic hospital.

The Minister addressing the doctors at PIMS said that these would be two additional allowances for the federal hospital doctors along with previous financial benefits.

He said that the said that the additional allowances will increase the salaries of grade 17 to 21 doctors from Rs40000 to 50000.

As per documents doctors serving in Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 17 the special health allowance has been increased 75percent on initial Basic Pay of 2018 and the allowance shall be paid based on KPIs to be developed by the federal government.

The similar increase has been given to the doctors serving on BPS-18. Meanwhile for the doctors serving on BPS-19, 20 and 21, 50percent raise has been given of initial basic pay 2018.

Regarding non-practicing allowance, he announced increase of 75percent on initial basic pay scale for doctors serving in BPS 17 and 18 basic pay of 2018, while 50 percent increase for doctors in BPS 19, 20 and 21.

He said that the draft of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) for government sector hospitals has been prepared and soon important decisions will be taken on the matter.

He said that government is committed resolving health professionals problems as health is top priority of the government.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that from next month primary health sector of the city including RHCs and BHUs will be fully functional.

The SAPM on NHS also said that ministry will take important decision on Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit of the BMT in upcoming days while it has provided relief to poor by issuing health cards to the public.

Dr Mirza also said that government had also decided taking measures for the hepatitis suffering patients and will screen 140 million people in the country. Dr Mirza said that change will be noticed in the health sector within one month as government is working day and night to improve its structure. He also said that Prime Minister himself approved the increase in the salaries of the doctors.

Meanwhile statement issued by PIMS All Employees Restoration Movement (PAERM) said Dr Mirza proposed Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system for pay raise which is another form of MTI which is not acceptable.

WE will not let anyone to play with career of thousands of employees and millions of patients,” it said.