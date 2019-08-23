Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the international community that the leadership of India would probably attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from the massive human rights violations and the unleashing of terror in occupied Kashmir.

“We are hearing India media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK [occupied Kashmir] for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions,” the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Khan added that these claims were predictable and being used to divert attention from India’s ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India was heading towards genocide in occupied Kashmir and the international community needed to open its eyes towards the propaganda by Indian media.

“The world needs to take notice of Indian propaganda,” Qureshi said, adding it was the responsibility of G7 and its members to open its eyes towards the propaganda. This is an issue of the region. G7 needs to be informed about it."

Statements from Pakistan’s leadership come as Indian authorities have tightened security in occupied Kashmir ahead of Friday prayers and calls for a march to a UN office.

Hurriyat leaders have urged people to defy the curfew and join the planned mass march against India’s move to revoke Kashmir’s autonomous status.