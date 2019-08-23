Share:

LAHORE - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Central Police Office Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said his team was playing its part in Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign.

He said Punjab Police with the help of smart and community policing and use of modern technology was not only protecting the lives and properties of people but also playing its role for providing facilities to citizens and resolving their issues.

He said, besides Tree plantation Campaign, Punjab Police was also engaged in rescue activities in flood-affected areas across the province. The IGP said that saplings were being planted in all offices and police lines of Punjab Police and more than 300,000 saplings have been planted so far. He urged the officers to plant trees at police posts and Police Station level with cooperation of citizens so that it may enhance the beauty of buildings of Police stations besides protecting the environment from pollution.

Syllabus being upgraded

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said provision of modern based ethics and contemporary training was our top priority for which syllabus of Punjab police was being upgraded.

Discussing at the book launching ceremony of police training first book of D-Course at Police Training College here on Thursday, he said that especially the modules of morality, ethics and public dealings were made part of this upgraded course.

He said community policing was founded in Punjab and it was the responsibility of every officer and

official of Punjab police that they should help their community with good behavior, ethics and dutifulness so that the prestige of the department may be enhanced.

He said that trainers should keep their trainee officers and officials aware of the importance of community policing.

He said that the officers who had compiled the syllabus of D course deserve congratulations adding that “I am well aware of the fact that this is very hard working activity because no book of such course was present in the syllabus before.”

IGP hoped that the book would be helpful in the training of newly recruited ASIs and SIs and officers will set an example in the field.