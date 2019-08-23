Share:

ISLAMABAD - Domestic production of cooking oil during financial year 2018-19 increased by 2.10pc whereas vegetable ghee production decreased by 2.81pc as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2018-19, about 400,875 tons of cooking oil was produced as against 392,624 tons of same period of last year, according the provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI for June 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

It may be recalled that the overall output of LSMI decreased by 3.64pc for July-June, 2018-19 as compared to July-June, 2017-18.

On month on month basis, domestic production of cooking oil grew by 2.41 percent as about 30,216 tons of above mentioned commodity was manufactured in June, 2019 as compared with the production of 29,506 tons of same month last year, it added.

However, during financial year 2018-19, local production of vegetable ghee decreased by 2.81pc and it was recorded at 1.376 million tons as against the production of 1.416 million tons of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, vegetable ghee production during the month of June, 2019 grew by 2.41pc and recorded at 116,526 tons as compared with the production of 116,123 tons of same month of last year.

During financial year 2018-19, production of tea blended decreased by 5.39pc and 149,714 tons of tea blended produced as compared with the 58,238 tons of same period of last year.

Tea blended production also witnessed positive growth of 4.44pc in July, as about 9,312 metric tons of tea produced as compared with the production of 8,916 tons of same month of last year, the data revealed.