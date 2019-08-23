Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has become a white elephant on national exchequer and it looks like more a personal property than the government-running institute.

For the last two years, precious property of the PSB, Liaqat Gymnasium, has been closed for hosting all kinds of events due to the sheer negligence of previous regime. An inquiry committee was formed to determine the actual culprit, but despite a lapse of more than two years, nothing on ground was done.

Liaqat Gymnasium roofs are pouring from all corners, fixed chairs in the entire gymnasium are covered with tarcol while entire wooden floor has been destroyed. Ring of Pakistan (ROP), who wanted to conduct international event in Liaqat Gymnasium, are ready to pay the rent fixed by the PSB but they were told that the gymnasium is closed for indefinite period and it also closed for media and even IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza was never informed about its actual position.

The entire PSB comes to stand still as Deputy Director General Administration Mansoor Ahmed Khan is sitting on all the files and not in a mood to ease down the miseries being faced by the employees. Despite bringing the sufferings of the employees into the notice of the Acting DG, no action was taken against the powerful DDG Admin.

The employees of Peshawar centre have been suffering since long as their medical cases have been pending for the last six months. The doctors on the PSB panel have stopped entertaining the employees, but the DDG admin is not ready to understand the situation. All the internal transfers and postings are being done on political basis while the genuine staffers are suffering, but no one in PSB is ready to pay heed towards ensuring rule of law and providing justice to the deserving ones.

When this scribe met with DG PSB Arif Ibrahim and informed him about the entire situation, he said: “Yes, files were pending and I have ordered to place them on my table. The DDG Admin showed me files and promised to help out the employees without any further delay and also ensured me of looking into postings/transfers maters.”

The irregularities are at peak in the PSB as staffers never bother to follow the rules of the organization. They consider the PSB as picnic spot as they neither follow office timings nor take permission to leave the PSB premises. On this, the DG said: “I will pay surprise visits and order the DDG finance to deduct salaries of all the violators.”

The IPC Minister has directed to stop double salaries to medical wing but still nothing has been done in this regard. Arif said he will check the status and try to implement the Minister’s orders in a true letter and spirit.

“When I took over as PSB DG, we generated record amount of revenues through our own resources while cleanliness, whitewash, maintenance, up-gradation of hostels, Jinnah Stadium, Roshan Khan Complex, jogging tracks were completed without putting financial burden on the government. “Yes, there are a lot of loopholes, but let me assure all that I will not allow mismanagement and run the PSB on professional lines and will discourage the non-professionalism in the PSB,” Arif concluded.