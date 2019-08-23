Share:

LAHORE - Progressive Group has decided to contest forthcoming elections of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) as an ally of the ruling PIAF-Founders Alliance. The Group has also nominated Dr Riaz Ahmad, a businessman from pharma industry, as its candidate for contesting the elections. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the group which was chaired by its President and the LCCI Executive Committee member Khalid Usman. Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Abdul Wadood Alvi and others attended the meeting. The participants paid tributes to PIAF-Founders Alliance for safeguarding the interest of the traders and industrialists. They hoped that the alliance will live up to its tradition and continue to serve the business community.