KARACHI - Pakistan State Oil, the nation’s largest oil marketing company, actively participated in the ‘Plant for Pakistan Day” campaign that is in line with Prime Minister’s Green & Clean Pakistan mission. Tree plantation events were held at different locations of the company across the country. MD & CEO, PSO, Jehangir Ali Shah inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting tree at company’s headquarters, PSO House and retail outlet in Karachi. Senior management of the company including DMD-Finance & CFO, Yacoob Suttar, Senior General Manager Marketing, Shehryar Omar and General Managers Retail, Operations, Administration &SS, and other officials were also present on the occasion. All staff of facilities of the company has actively participated in this campaign. Plantation of approximately 1,000 trees was done at divisional offices, installations, depots and various retail outlets, throughout Pakistan on the day.