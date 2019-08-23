Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 911.7 points (2.94 percent) to close at 31,884.45 points. A total of 261,691,230 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.631 billion. Out of 389 companies, share prices of 334 companies recorded increase while 41 companies registered decrease whereas 14 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telcom with a volume of, 22,570,000 and price per share of Rs0.59, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 17,928,000 and price per share of Rs3.32 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 14,809,000 and price per share of Rs8.31. The top advancer was Rafhan Maize with the increase of Rs300 per share, closing at Rs6300 while Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs57.61 per share, closing at Rs6187.61. The top decliners were Punjab Oil with the decrease of Rs9.44 per share, closing at Rs179.55 and Pak Engineering with the decrease of Rs8.82 per share closing at Rs 167.68.