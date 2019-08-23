Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to hold Sikh conventions in connection with the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The first convention will be held at Governor’s House in Lahore while the second will be arranged in Nankana Sahib. Sikhs from across the world will attend the events.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday gave formal approval to these gatherings at a meeting here.

Usman Buzdar has directed to provide best facilities to the Sikh pilgrims. He was told that Rs150 million has been spent on repair and maintenance of roads in Nankana Sahib and this would facilitate the Sikh pilgrims visiting their holy place.

The Chief Minister said that foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib was a self-evident proof of religious tolerance and harmony as the government of Pakistan was providing all sorts of facilities to the Sikhs and other religious minorities.