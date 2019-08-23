Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi said on Thursday Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement about possible change in India’s ‘no first use’ policy of nuclear arsenals is “nothing but nuclear blackmail.”

He said that Kashmir dispute could be a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia and United Nations must take notice of the statement of Rajnath Singh.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the Pakistani community in Italy where a large number of Pakistani expatriates joined a reception held to honour the minister’s presence to mark the Independence Day celebrations and Kashmir Solidarity Day, a statement issued by the Narcotics Control Ministry said.

Addressing the audience, Afridi said that India was conspiring to stage a false flag operation near Line of Control in order to shift the world focus from state terrorism by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). But Pakistan has got wind of it and the world is now put at notice.

He said that Pakistan’s national narrative was being acknowledged by the world due to sincere leadership in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the world focus now couldn’t be shifted from plight of Kashmiri people.

He said the world must take cognizance of the fact that Hindu extremists in India had got control of nuclear weapons and the statement by Indian defence minister on first use of nukes reflected that any irresponsible step by Hindu extremists might put the world security into jeopardy.

The minister said that overseas Pakistanis were sending remittances for their loved ones in Pakistan which helped Pakistan grow economically.

“You are the most precious asset for Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan loves the Pakistani diaspora which is his real strength.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would resolve all issues faced by Pakistani expatriates on priority,” the minister told a jubilant gathering.

“I would speak with Pakistani ambassador in Germany to help resolve your issues,” he added.

Spelling out the achievements of first year of PTI government, Afridi said that reforms and opening up of economy was hallmark of first year of the PTI government which has helped Pakistan to attract foreign investment and economic revival.

The minister said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not familiar with philosophy of sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and he couldn’t comprehend the fact that Muslims follow the same philosophy and India couldn’t scare Muslims in India especially those living in IOK.

Afridi said that the Pakistani nation was led by visionary Prime Minister Imran Khan who was exposing the Hindutva regime in India by each passing day and the world was now taking notice of the oppressive tactics by fascist regime in India.

“Pakistan will go to any extent to safeguard the rights of freedom loving Kashmiri people.

We will not sit idle until Kashmiris are given their right to choose between India and Pakistan. Plebiscite is right of Kashmiris and the day is not far when Kashmiris would exercise their right to franchise,” said the minister.

He said that PM Khan was working hard to restore pride and dignity of every Pakistani.

“We have worked days in and days out to crackdown on extremist forces, money launderers, corrupt politicians, drug barons and smugglers who have defamed Pakistan over the past many decades. Now rule of law is being restored and nobody is above the law,” he said.

Afridi said that when PTI government took over the government, Pakistan was being seen as a lawless state with no narrative to counter the enemy’s designs.

“We worked on building Pakistan’s narrative and now Pakistan’s narrative is being received well and the recent session of UNSC on Kashmir held after 50 long years is a proof of the hard work done by Pakistani government,” said the minister.

He said that during the past one year, Pakistan’s foreign policy has been put on right track while the country’s economic direction has also been set aright.

“The steps taken by the government can be judged by the fact that we have retired external debt of round 10 billion dollars while our revenues and exports have also increased significantly.

We will not forgive those past rulers who bagged billions of dollars in their own pockets and left the country in debt burden,” he concluded.