Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised the launching ceremony of nine rare restored paintings of legends at Alhamra.

The ceremony was inaugurated by famous painter, teacher, art critic and writer Mian Ijazul Hassan, along with LAC Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Salima Hashmi.

The artists, whose paintings have been restored, included Anna Molka Ahmed, Colin David, Moin Najmi, Ghulam Rasool, Mehmood Butt, Ahmed Shahbaz, Salima Hashmi and Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan.

These paintings are about 50 to 60 years old and have been restored by three artists including LAC Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Curator Alhamra Arts Museum Ms Hajira Mehmood and Exhibition Officer Alhamra Arts Museum Babar Mustafa.

At the opening ceremony, Mian Ijazul Hassan said restoration of valuable paintings was a great task carried out by the Alhamra Arts Council. He appreciated LAC efforts for promotion of art and culture.

Moneeza Hashmi said promoting art and appreciation of art was the prime responsibility. “The Alhamra Art Museum was an ideal place for art lovers,” she added.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the artists have been working hard to restore nine rare paintings into their original form.

On the occasion, many art-lovers and art students were present, who acknowledged the hard work of the restoration team.