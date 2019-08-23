Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 34 paisas against Pak rupee in interbank and traded at Rs158.23 as compared to the last closing at Rs158.57, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. However, according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs158.3 and Rs159 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro also decreased by Rs0.52 and traded at Rs175.45 as compared to last closing at Rs175.97. The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained the same at Rs1.48, whereas the decrease of 31 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs192.16 as compared to last closing at Rs192.57. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dipped by 10 paisas and 09 paisas after which they were traded at Rs43.07 and Rs42.19 against Rs43.17 and Rs 42.28 respectively.