KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan through its subsidiary, Banking Services Corporation (BSC) has participated in the government’s initiative of tree plantation campaign by planting 73,417 trees so far across the country. In a recent monsoon tree plantation drive, SBP & BSC across Pakistan and Muzaffarabad (AJK) celebrated 18th August 2019 as the “Plant for Pakistan Day” and planted a total number of 6,472 trees on 18th and 19th August 2019. Dr Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank personally participated in the drive by planting a tree on 14th August 2019 in Karachi while commemorating the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan.