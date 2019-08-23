Share:

LAHORE - The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has completed yet another successful hide campaign, a press release said on Thursday.

A large number of hides were collected from all major cities of Pakistan, according to the hospital’s spokesperson. The Online Qurbani service of SKMCH&RC also had a very good response both in Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis across the globe.Meat from online Qurbani was distributed among poor and needy people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

All proceeds from the sale of these hides and online Qurbani are utilized in the treatment of poor and deserving cancer patients at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar.Over the last 25 years, the hospital is providing financially supported cancer treatment to almost 75 to 80 percent of its deserving patients and it would be continue to do so in the future as well.

The spokesperson also paid his gratitude to the donors who, on the appeal of the hospital, dropped the hides of the sacrificed animals to their nearest SKMCH&RC hide collection camps and helped save hospital’s resources. He said, that the “success of hide collection campaign is a sign of the unwavering resilience and commitment of the donners to the great cause.”