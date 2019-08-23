Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was extremely alarming and any use of force by India could result in a massive loss of lives.

In a telephonic conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali, the Foreign Minister discussed the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister briefed him on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir,which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Nepalese Foreign Minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 17 days.

He also said that an international organisation Genocide Watch had issued a “Genocide Alert” for Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister urged Nepal to play its role as SAARC Chair for peace and stability in the region and impress upon India to ease the suffering of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Nepalese Foreign Minister said that Nepal was closely watching the situation and would continue to call for settlement of all disputes through peaceful means.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Qureshi also on Thursday said that actions taken by India, posed grave risk to peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister stated this in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland, a Foreign Office Press release said.

While briefing him on the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi underscored the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lock-down and curfew since August 5 2019.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral undertaking by India to change the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He added that these steps were in contravention of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir and International Law.

He said that due to the brutal steps taken by the Indian Government, people of IoK were facing shortages of basic human necessities such as food and medicines and added that India was committing serious human rights violations in IoK, which may lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Foreign Minister Cassis expressed concern at situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

He emphasised on the need to deescalate the situation, avoid loss of lives and resolve issues peacefully through dialogue.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.