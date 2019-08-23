Share:

PESHAWAR - The tenure of local bodies of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa province is expiring on August 28, as directives were issued to the district, town, and tehsil heads in this regard.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department on Thursday issued instruc­tions to the nazim and naib-nazim of all the districts, towns and tehsils, as well as repre­sentatives of village councils, neighbourhood councils before the expiry of the local bodies’ tenure on Wednesday next.

The officials were directed to hand over all government ve­hicles and records to the deputy commissioners (DC) of their areas, whereas, the DCs were directed to send detailed report of the recovered assets and re­cords to the LG department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of LB tenure under the Article 140 (A) and Section (4) 219 of Elec­tion Act 2017.