PESHAWAR - The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has displayed its first merit list for B.Sc engineering degree programmes for academic session 2019-20.
The UET vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Directorate and addressed the new entrants, here on Thursday. He said, as the only public sector university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UET Peshawar is a premier seat of engineering education offering admissions in 16 disciplines under a highly qualified faculty. At present, UET alumni are serving the needs of Pakistan in distinct positions from Government to private sectors. He said most of major disciplines are accredited under the PEC’s Outcome Based Education System (OBE) which will make our graduates at par with international standards. Pakistan is the 19th country in the world having accredited with OBE system, the students of 2019-20 session will be the first one to be trained under this programme, he asserted.