PESHAWAR - The University of Engineering and Technol­ogy (UET) Peshawar has displayed its first merit list for B.Sc engineering degree pro­grammes for academic session 2019-20.

The UET vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Directorate and addressed the new entrants, here on Thursday. He said, as the only public sector university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UET Pe­shawar is a premier seat of engineering edu­cation offering admissions in 16 disciplines under a highly qualified faculty. At present, UET alumni are serving the needs of Pakistan in distinct positions from Government to private sectors. He said most of major disciplines are accredited under the PEC’s Outcome Based Education System (OBE) which will make our graduates at par with interna­tional standards. Pakistan is the 19th country in the world having accredited with OBE system, the stu­dents of 2019-20 session will be the first one to be trained under this programme, he asserted.