GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) has announced the results of (four-year) BS, BBA and BEd (honours) exams for the semester Spring-2019, according to a press release issued by Controller Examinations Prof Dr Danish on Thursday.

The results, which comprised the second, fourth, sixth, and eighth (final) semester, included the (BS) subjects of Botany, Chemistry, Economics, English language, Information Technology, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Urdu and Zoology, the press release said.

The exams for the students at UoG-affiliated colleges were held in June-July 2019. The students of these colleges who have successfully completed their programme courses need to fulfil certain procedural requirements before obtaining their degrees, the press release added.