SARGODHA - The Academic Council of the University of Sargodha (UoS) on Thursday approved the phasing out of BA/BSc programmes and the launch of two-year Associate Degree Programme (ADP) in its affiliated colleges and for external/private candidates.

The ADP, introduced last month by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), includes a general education requirement as well as a marketable skills requirement. It aims to prepare the young graduates equipped with employable and marketable skills. These skills would encourage them to become an efficient labour force to speed up the wheel of economic productivity and inclusive growth in Pakistan. The University’s Academic Council has also decided that there will be no change in course outlines/syllabi. The course outlines/syllabi, which have already been offered to BA/BSc and B.Com students, will be offered to the ADP students. The system of examination for ADP will include annual and supplementary examinations.

The Academic Council has created a Committee, led by Director Academics, to deliberate on the changes in curriculum and the examination system of ADP, in the light of HEC guidelines in future.