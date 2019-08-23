Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided important meeting at the CM office today where various important matters were discussed and decisions were taken for the province of Punjab.

The Punjab government has decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to the provincial government employees. The chief minister has directed to expedite the process of issuing Sehat Insaf Card adding that relevant matters should be given final shape as soon as possible. He maintained that this card would help in providing treatment facility to the government employees up to Rs7.25 lakh. This amount can be increased in case of any need, he added. The incumbent government is taking care of every segment of life and it has been decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to the government employees to facilitate them. These are those beneficial reforms which have not been done by any past government during the last 70 years, he added.

Moreover CM also gave approval to permanent the employees of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA). He said that this would encourage the staff to work with renewed commitment and zeal and the sense of insecurity will also come to an end, now. The chief minister has also disclosed that the decision has been made to expand the scope of WCLA to other cities of the province and necessary steps are being taken in this regard. He said that this step would help to restore the historic buildings in different districts to their original shape and grandeur. This would add to overall beauty besides the promotion of tourism, he added. He said that provincial metropolis and other cities are of historic importance and would be helpful in the promotion of tourism as the PTI government is working to develop the tourism sector on modern lines.

While also presiding the development scheme meetings. CM reviewed the development schemes pertaining to southern Punjab. The chief minister directed that 18 rest houses of Fort Munro should be properly renovated adding that this famous hill resort will be made the best tourist-spot having online booking facility. The meeting also decided to construct small dams for the storage of water in DG Khan and Fort Munro and the chief minister said that these water reservoirs would also be utilized for proving clean drinking water to the local community. He directed to auction the decrepit vehicles of Tribal Area Development Authority and other departments. He said that lining of Maneka Canal should be done on priority basis along-with plantation of trees on the adjacent land as well as a separate sewerage facility. He said that the truck body manufacturing industry should be relocated to some other suitable place in DG Khan and steps be taken for the treatment of wastewater. He said that machinery will be provided for improving solid waste management system in southern Punjab and added that immediate steps be taken to improve the condition of parks. No compromise will be made on public welfare schemes and development schemes should be completed according to their given schedule, he said. He made it clear that strict monitoring of development schemes will be continued. The meeting was given a briefing about public welfare projects and new schemes. Secretaries of irrigation, housing, sports and tourism and local bodies departments and others attended the meeting.

CM also condoled the death of Malik Asad Khan, son of former governor West Pakistan late Malik Ameer Muhammad Khan. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.