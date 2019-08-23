Share:

PESHAWAR - Mir Mohammad Khan resident of district Or­akzai appealed to Inspector General of Police and Chief Justice Peshawar high court to reward him justice against their rivals who blazed his house over property dispute.

Addressing a press confer­ence in Orakzi press club on Thursday, Mir Mohammad Khan said that they are living in Takhosam Malang village in Orakzai district. His rivals at­tacked his 20-room house and tortured his family members. Later, they sprinkled petrol over the premises and set the whole building on fire.

He informed that out of 20 rooms, 13 rooms completely damaged and inflicted loss of 10 million to household items. He said that police regis­tered first information report against the responsible per­sons, but they were only able to arrest three attackers out of ten so far.

He said that his ancestors had been living in this village for the last one century, add­ing that their rivals had been disturbing them in order to snatch their property illegally.