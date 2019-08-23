Share:

ISLAMABAD - World Bank President David Malpass would visit Pakistan in the first week of November. Patchamuthu Illangovan, Country Director for the World Bank in Pakistan, made these remarks in a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. The World Bank delegation conveyed a strong desire from its management to work with Pakistan to drive institutional reforms and support the growth agenda of the government through any technical or financial assistance required from the Bank. Hafeez Shaikh has said Pakistan is pursuing a growth-oriented programme for institutional reforms and economic revival and the technical and financial assistance from the World Bank is vital for achieving various development goals in different sectors of the Pakistan economy. Patchamuthu Illangovan told the Adviser that the World Bank could work on any financial arrangement looking at the objective need and assessment of the policy matrix as the Bank was very supportive of the institutional reforms being undertaken by the government of Pakistan in different sectors of the economy.