SHIKARPUR - An elderly woman and her daughter electrocuted at Bhatti Mohalla in the vicinity of New Faujdari Police Station, on Thursday.

According to the details, woman identified as Zulikhan and her daughter identified as Hameeda, 30, electrocuted while the son of Zulikhan named Mir Hassan Bhatti also sustained electric shocks when Hameeda came in contact with live electric wire while her mother tried to rescue her but she also electrocuted, on it, the brother of Hameeda also came to rescue both of them, but unfortunately he also sustained electric shocks.

On hue and cry, the locals rushed to the home and transported the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Shikarpur for postmortem and injured for medical assistance.

The condition of injured Mir Hassan Bhatti was said to be out of danger.

The notables of Shikarpur and local of Bhattai Mohalla expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for Almighty Allah to grant a grand palace in the heaven for departed souls.