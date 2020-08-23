Share:

LAHORE - A 14-year-old girl Ruba, daughter of a resident of Rahmat Town Ashraf, was allegedly raped and strangled to death in the Manawan area of Lahore on Saturday.

The police said the victim was strangled by unidentified persons as scars had been found on the victim’s neck.

Manawan Police shifted the dead body to a hospital morgue for post-mortem. Police said facts would be clarified once the post-mortem was carried out. Police officials said that they were conducting the investigation from all possible angles.

The heirs of the deceased tried to bury the body of the girl without bringing the incident into the notice of the police. However, police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to hospital morgue for autopsy, police sources claimed.

According to police sources, the girl was strangled to death and torture marks were visible on her neck. “More facts would be revealed after autopsy report and investigation”, said the local police.