SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that 3.5 million saplings had been planted across the country during the ongoing national tree plantation campaign. After planting a sapling at the lawns of Govt Jinnah Islamia Boys College on Saturday, he said that living in a pollution-free atmosphere was basic right of everyone and the government was making hectic efforts for the noble cause.

He said that Pakistan was among the ten countries of the world which were facing the climate change challenges. Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and College Principal Prof Dr Mujahid Bukhari were also present.

SAPM Usman Dar announced the start of four more BS Programs for students in the college.

Usman Dar said that the government had also focused on the promotion of quality education besides ensuring the provision of higher education to the local students at local level.

He said that construction of new campus of Govt College for Women University (GCWU) Sialkot was under way near Eimanabad. He said that the government would soon release a special grant of Rs 1.38 billion for infrastructure development on the new campus of the GCWU Sialkot.

Rivers in flood in Sialkot region

River Chenab on Saturday remained in flood at Head Marala-Sialkot with 99,000 cusecs of water.

According to senior officials of Sialkot Irrigation Department, there was 8,784 cusecs of floodwater in River Tavi and 3,684 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala on Saturday.

Officials said that a peak of 151,684 cusecs of floodwater passed in River Chenab through Head Marala barrage late at Friday night. The peak made River Chenab in medium level flood, which was reduced to low level flood with 99,000 cusecs floodwater on Saturday.

Officials said that the flow of floodwater might increase in River Chenab during the next 24 hours, as India was likely to release a big peak of 300,000 cusecs of floodwater in Chenab.