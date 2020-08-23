Share:

MANSEHRA - Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Saturday sealed three hotels and two restaurants in Naran Valley after their employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Talking to media persons, Mazhar Hussain Shah, Deputy Director of KDA, said the authority had started testing the employees of hotels and restaurants for Covid-19 at tourist resorts of Shogran and Naran as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted strict implementation of standard operational procedures (SOPs) to contain the pandemic.

The deputy director said that many hotels and restaurants were also fined for not adopting the SOPs and many others were issued warnings.

“We have fined many restaurants and hotels for not adopting precautionary measures and planning to fine tourists not wearing masks at the picnic spots,” said Shah.

He said tourists at the recreational spots of Shogran, Lake Saiful Muluk, Babusar Top and other points were being monitored and they were also being sensitised to wear masks and adopt SOPs.

The official said that health department and Balakot district and tehsil administrations were jointly working to test the Covid-19 swabs.