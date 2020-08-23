Share:

FAISALABAD - The district labour department got registered cases against auto workshop owners over violating the Child Labour Act. Labour Inspector Asgar Ali Pasha checked various workshops in Allama Iqbal Colony, D-Type Colony area and got registered cases against Ali Raza, Miraj Malik, Muhammad Aslam and Ilyas under the Child Labour Act. The children recovered from the workshops were handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

WHO official discusses anti-polio campaign with DC

World Health Organisation (WHO) Punjab Chief Dr Abidi Nasir called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali at his office on Saturday and discussed the recent anti-polio campaign in the district. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present. The DC informed the WHO official that the desired objectives of the campaign had been achieved due to effective monitoring. He said that a comprehensive micro-plan was being prepared before the next anti-polio campaign so that no child up to five years of age was left out. He said that efforts would be made by the district administration to make the district polio-free.