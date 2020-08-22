Share:

rawalpindi / islamabad-As many as five persons were gunned down while another suffered bullet injuries in different areas of twin cities here on Saturday.

A man was killed and another got injured in a road traffic accident, while a man committed suicide. Police also found bodies of a man and a new born in Rawalpindi. According to details, four people were travelling on two motorcycles in Daryala Khakhi in Gujar Khan when gunmen opened fire on them. Resultantly, three persons were killed on the spot, whereas, a passerby sustained bullet injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the deceased and injured person to DHQ Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

Those who were killed in ambush were identified as Ghazanfar Ali, Asif Mehmood and Mehmood ul Hassan. The injured man was identified as Tayyab. Heavy contingent of police, led by SDPO Gujar Khan Zulfiqar and SHO Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences as part of their investigation.

Talking to The Nation, SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin said the reason behind gun attack was an old enmity between two groups. He informed earlier the victim party had killed a man from the side of attackers in 2013 and police held the killers and sent them to jail. He said an accused was released from jail recently who today took revenge from opponents by killing three people in gun attack. He said police are investigating the triple murder case.

In Islamabad, a homeopathic doctor was shot dead by unknown assailant in Satra Mile area of PS Bhara Kahu. The dead body was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy where he was identified as Dr Bakhat Munir. According to details, Dr Bakhat Munir was going home after offering Isha prayer in a mosque when unknown gunman fired and killed him on the spot. The attacker managed to flee from scene. Bhara Kahu police arrived at crime scene and moved the dead body to PIMS for post-mortem. A case has been registered against unknown killers by the police while future investigation was underway.

In yet another incident, a 23-year-old man Shehzad Ali committed suicide by shooting himself in head at Street Number 5 of Qasimabad, Rawalpindi, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman. He said the dead body was moved to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. He said the wife of the victim recorded his statement to police investigators that her husband ended his life after receiving a call from unknown person on his cell phone. Police are interrogating the matter.

In Pirwadhai, police found a decomposed dead body from a room and moved it to DHQ for post-mortem. According to details, locals alerted police that foul smell was coming out from a locked room near Chatti Qabar on Pirwadhai Road. On this, police arrived at the spot and recovered the dead body after breaking the door of room. The identity of the dead body was yet to be ascertained by the investigators.

New Town police officials found dead body of a new born from a dustbin in front of PSO Pump at Shamasabad. Rescue 1122 moved the body of new born to hospital.

A man died while another sustained multiple injuries after a speeding 22-wheeler truck turned turtle at Motorway, some 7km away from Chakri Interchange towards Lahore, said Rescue 1122 spokesman. The victims were shifted to hospital, he said.