ISLAMABAD - The number of coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline as 537 new infections and ten deaths were reported across the country over the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), so far, 6,231 people have died from complications related to the contagion. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reported across the country has jumped to 292,174. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 10,626. Out of 1,920 ventilators allocated for critically ill Covid-19 patients, 131 are in use as 1,188 patients are under treatment at 735 hospitals across the country, according to the officials. So far, Sindh has reported a total of 127,381 cases, Punjab 95,958, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,545, Balochistan 12,424, Islamabad 15453, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,223 and Gilgit-Baltistan 2,604 COVID-19 cases. According to the officials, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has decreased but the risk of pandemic spread still persists.