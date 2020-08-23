Share:

BADIN - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Coordinator of National Locust Control Center Lt. General Moazam Eijaz on Saturday visited areas of Thar near Islamkot taluka affected by the locusts attacks and inspected the ongoing operation to exterminate them. Later, after having been briefed by the concerned officials at Darbar Hall in DC’s office, Mithi, Syed Fakhar Imam said that the federal government was fully cooperating with all provincial governments to control any further attack by the locusts. He said the government had made no distinction when it came to carrying out operation against the insects. “We carried out operation in Tharparkar with the same zeal and fervour as we did in Balochistan,” he claimed. He, on the occasion, assured all the provincial governments of all possible assistance in case of more attacks on the crops during the ongoing monsoon season. The federal minister said that all stakeholders were on the same page when it came to fighting against the natural disasters, including attacks by the locusts.

Imam said that all the provincial governments were doing well to counter attacks by the locusts.

He said that Pakistan was getting all the required assistance from China to control the spread of locusts, adding the Chinese government, on the federal government’s request, had provided five aircraft for an effective spray in the areas identified across the country as affected by the locusts, adding the government had demanded more aircraft and other related equipment from the country so that locusts’ attacks could be neutralized.

The federal minister said that the government had already set up a control center in Islamabad at an estimated cost of Rs260 million not only to identify the affected areas, but to also make concerted efforts to exterminate the insects before they could cause any further damage to the crops.

“Pakistan Army, NDMA and others are all doing a commendable job in this regard,” he said, and added that the federal government was extending all possible assistance to the provincial governments, including the PPP government in Sindh, to deal with the threat.

He also lauded the efforts of farmers, who, he said, were at the forefront in fight against the locusts by applying the local methods. He assured them that they would soon get rid of these insects.

The minister and coordinator were briefed by the officials of both the provincial and federal governments during their one-day visit to Tharparkar district. Lt General Moazam Eijaz, speaking on the occasion, said that the Center had already provided to the provinces the required equipment as per their demands.

Coordinator of National Locust Control Center said that the Centre would continue to extend all possible assistance to the provincial governments as long as the threat to crops from the locusts existed. He said that situation was well under control following massive efforts by various teams.

Abdul Rahim Soomro, the provincial agriculture secretary, while briefing the minister and the coordinator, thanked the federal government on behalf of the Sindh government and said that the massive joint operation was carried out by number of teams in the areas where the locusts had attacked the crops.

He said that now the number of the teams had been increased to 106 from the previous 63 and 478 experts, officials and workers were busy in the operation in different parts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, to kill the insects.

DC Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz Soho told the high-ups that in the desert district the situation was now under control despite the continuous rains. The officials from other provinces also attended the meeting through the video link and shared their expertise and experiments with the participants of the meeting.