Children are like flowers, they are the bright future of the country. It is heart-wrenching to see the burden on the shoulders of children in the name of child labour. Child labour is nothing but violence on children and the matter should be deeply looked into.

Though international organisations for children safeguard discourage child labour, in a country like Pakistan, children are forced to do so at the cost of their future.

Moreover, owing to child labour, there is an increase in the number of sexual abuse cases. According to the constitution of Pakistan, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that no child of age 7 to 15 is deprived of education. In some countries child labour is illegal but it has not been completely decimated.

Child labour is common where unemployment prevails. Families run hand to mouth to meet their need and as a result, child labour ensues

MOOSA PANHWAR,

Sukkur.