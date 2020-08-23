Share:

LAHORE - Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has reaffirmed commitment to add value to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and bring dividends to the peoples of the two countries.

He was talking to Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa during a visit to the CPEC Authority in Islamabad on Saturday. In a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority said the Chinese Ambassador, on behalf of the Chinese government, paid gratitude to Pakistan government for an accelerated momentum and greater focus on CPEC.