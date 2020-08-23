Share:

Bahawalpur - Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised seed broadcast activity in Cholistan desert during recent rains under Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign.

Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor said that the main objective of this activity was to restore the indigenous flora of Cholistan desert especially the plant species.

Migratory birds feed on desert insects and plants but due to overgrazing, drought, over exploitation of vegetation for fuel, timber and medicinal purposes, Cholistan desert was losing its biodiversity.

Therefore, it was planned to broadcast the seeds of indigenous flora the form of seed balls and direct seed broadcast. Dr Muhammad Abdullah, university faculty member and activity organiser stated that seeds of indigenous plants were collected from Cholistan and Seed balls making process was carried in university laboratory.

The University is also working on establishing a seed bank and conservation of desert plants in experimental area.

Prof Dr Shazia Anjum, Director, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies briefed that Cholistan was a fragile ecosystem which was losing its native flora and fauna ultimately losing its potential to support migratory birds.

Seed broad cast is an excellent conservation technique to restore desert to its original form.