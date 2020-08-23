Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said here on Saturday that the people of Karachi paid taxes in billions, but got nothing in return.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Library and City Art Gallery at Markaz-e-Islami in Ayesha Manzil, he said, “65 percent of the amount of development funds spent in other provinces is generated from the city, but it is still neglected.”

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Senior Director HR M Mazhar Khan, Chairman Parks Committee Khurram Farhan, Law Committee Chairman Arif Khan Advocate, Women Sports Complex Director Nahid Abida, Director Culture Shams Masoodi, Director Safari and Zoo Qamar Ayub Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said that the Sindh cabinet’s decision to create a new district in Karachi was a ‘political’ decision and a ‘conspiracy’ to split Sindh into parts. He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had spent each and every penny it got for the uplift of people.

“Committees are being formed for the betterment of the provincial capital, but just forming committees is not a solution,” Wasim said, and claimed, “In Karachi, we have tried our best to complete uplift works despite having limited resources.”

Wasim further said that from now on exhibitions would be held at the City Art Gallery. “The centre was being used as a marriage hall and a cinema, but we have restored it to its original position,” said the mayor.

He also went round different portions of the gallery and appreciated the artists for their works. He also planted a coconut tree at the centre.