A ministrial committee has been established to resolve issues of Lahore on a durable manner by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A huddle was held in the Chair of Chief Minister Punjab to improve civic facilities in Lahore.

The meeting has decided to crackdown against beggary and vehicles causing smoke in Lahore.

The CM also handed over tasks to different departments to improve civic facilities in Lahore while he directed for coordinated planning for resolve parking issued and instructed prvension of overcharging.

Usman Buzdar said that wall chalking will be removed from the city and the governmental buildings will be painted with paintings.

He directed to carry out construction and repairing of major roads on prefential basis adding that street lights will be restored while the closed water filtration plants in different areas of Lahore will be restored after carrying out repair work.

The CM instructed to take solid measures to remove trend of encrochments in the city and development projects of the city be completed as early as posssible.