LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special meeting of the apex committee at his office here on Saturday to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The CM directed ensuring implementation of corona SOPs for congregations and processions and added that foolproof security arrangements will be made for Masajid, Imambargahs and worship places.

Implementation of code of conduct be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram and observation of corona SOPs be ensured as well, he said. “We will soon overcome corona but precaution is very much necessary. The restriction of face masks during congregations be ensured as any violation could cause spread of the virus”, he said.

The CM directed to remove encroachments on the routes of processions along with the implementation of rule of law in the province.

He said that every possible step will be taken for the promotion of religious harmony and eradication of sectarianism.

He said that action will be taken against the elements involved in spreading sectarianism through social media.

The services of Pakistan Army will also be obtained for ensuring law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was briefed by Health, Home Departments and experts.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan, GOC 10 Division Maj. Gen Aniq ur Rahman, DG Rangers Maj Gen Amir Majeed and other military officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police, Secretaries of Specialized Healthcare, Information and Higher Education Departments, Prof Mian Muhammad Awais, Prof Dr Saira Afzal and others also attended the meeting.

Control over inflation priority of government

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated his commitment to take every possible measure for resolving problems of the masses.

“Checking inflation is priority of the government”, he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

There are challenges but we will go to the people by solving all the problems. This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Saturday.

“We came to power in difficult times but did not lose heart.

Things are being improved and there is nothing to worry about. Punjab is being transformed and a series of good news has started for the public”, he said.

The CM said that negative politics was the style of previous rulers.

“We think positively and give attention to doing positive work for the masses, culture of merit is being promoted in Punjab and decisions are being made transparently.

Merit and transparency are our hallmarks, people are fed up with the usual impassiveness of conservative leaders of traditional political parties. Only the PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, can bring change”, the CM concluded.