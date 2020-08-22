Share:

The famous axiom “health is wealth” reflects the significance of a healthy life. If a person possesses all the blessings of life but not health then all the blessings lost its charm. For the progress and prosperity of any nation, health is immensely necessary. Among the basic rights of the subjects, to provide basic facilities regarding health is one of the major duties of the government. It is sad to mention that all the previous governments have badly failed in delivering the basic health facilities to the public. It is quite alarming that Pakistan ranks 154 among 195 countries in terms of quality and accessibility of healthcare. Other South Asian countries like India have gotten ranks of 145, China 48, Srilanka 71, Bangladesh 133 and Bhutan 134. It seems that the health sector doesn’t have any place in the priorities of the government. Pakistan spends only 2% budget on health. Only 25.50 billion rupees have been disbursed for this sector.

The question is how the most populated country can resolve the health issues in this little budget? A poor person cannot get health services. Even for admission in government hospitals, a poor person has to wander from pillar to post. Like every institute, the health department is also filled with innumerable problems. Lack of basic facilities is the leading problem. Due to these troubles, people are devoid of reliable health treatment. 60% of the population is suffering from poverty and cannot afford the huge expenses of private hospitals and unfortunately, public hospitals are cluttered with patients. Therefore, they have to wait for months in order to get treatment which is a highly endurable task.

Doctors are considered the rescuer of patients’ lives but sadly the profession has now become a business. Doctors prefer to open their private hospitals and clinics to forge more money. Corruption also hovers in this sector. Ghost staff, extinction of wanted medicines like in COVID-19 days, the most wanted medicines disappeared or their rates became high, the appearance of forfeited medicines in the market, absence of staff from duties and palm greasing of relevant staff in order to get an early appointment or fake medicals, write-ups of doctors filled with committed medicines and many more. All these factors worsening the most sacred medical profession which is quite discouraging.

To capsulize this, one cannot negate that to provide good health system is the onerous responsibility of the state government. Therefore, the first and foremost duty of the government is to increase the percentage of budget and produce more resources. All the private clinics and hospitals should be registered. Allocated staff should be recruited on the basis of some formulated criteria. Honest and dedicated administration staff should be recruited in order to strangulate corruption. Basic facilities should be provided to the public because for the growth and stability of any nation health of population serves to be an important indicator. Hope sustains life so it’s the humble and huge request to the present government to pay heed to this sector because bringing improvement in this sector was its powerful slogan.

IRAM FAROOQ RANA,

Islamabad.