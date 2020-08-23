Share:

Swat - Commanding Officer Mingora Battalion Col. Miraj has said that apart from its scenic beauty and beautiful landscape, Swat has rich cultural heritage and Pak Army in collaboration with provincial government is making efforts to promote historic and cultural civilization.

“Swat is a beautiful district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where tourists can enjoy both natural beauty and cultural heritage,” Col. Miraj said during a meeting at Army Camp Office Mingora. The meeting was attended besides others by DHO Swat, MS Saidu Sharif Hospital, President Hotels Association Swat, Chairman Swat Press Club and police officers. He said Pakistan Army was promoting tourism in the area by providing opportunities to the locals by initiating festivals as tourism was the prime source of income of the valley.

On the occasion both civil and military officers discussed security situation and measures being taken to ensure safety and security of locals and tourists.

DHO Swat Dr Ikram Shah and MS Saidu Sharif Hospital briefed the meeting about the awareness campaign and steps being taken to overcome Covid-19 by adherence to SOPs issued by NCOC and provincial government. Contractors working on Murghuzar Ilam Road, Murguzhar Bridge, Sangota Banjot Road and Civil Dispensary Banjot also spoke on the occasion. President Hotels Association suggested flyover on Saidu Sharif Water Channel from Takhtaband bypass to Saidu Sharif as a long term solution to growing traffic and tourism. Commanding Officer Mingora Battalion assured about all-out efforts by Pak Army to ensure a secure environment in coordination with law enforcing agencies and all segments of the society.