Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emily Ratajkowski is definitely not one to be shy in front of the camera. But recently the 29 year old model and Inamorata designer stepped out in a chic outfit that left slightly more to the imagination than usual. Standing in front of an 80s deco staircase, the brunette bombshell posed in a sheer zebra mini dress with a matching cowboy hat.The mesh bodycon dress hit just under Emily’s pert behind as the model turned over her shoulder smoldering into the camera. She captioned the post, ‘Today’ with a zebra emoji. The comment section went crazy with her followers commenting ‘heart eyes’ and ‘mind blown’ emojis. Notably, pal and fellow model Bella Hadid was quick to give the post a like. She paired the show-stopping number with a pair of red square-toed sling back heels which only made her statuesque figure look even longer.