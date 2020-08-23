Share:

ISLAMABAD - Recently, the news of Mohsin Abbas Haider and model Nazish Jahangir being arrested by FIA broke the internet. According to the sources, they were arrested for committing cyber crime. A petition was filed against both of them by the former wife of Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail. To be remembered, Fatima Sohail took divorce from Mohsin after accusing him for domestic violence and for having and extra-marital affair with model Nazish.Fatima Sohail took Instagram to thank authorities for taking action against her appeal.