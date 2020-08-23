Share:

Mardan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise made to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to The Nation on Saturday, PTI senator said that now every citizen of the province would get free health care facility and no poor person would spread his hand to anyone for the treatment of his family. “The PTI government has taken an important step towards establishment of a real welfare state,” he added.

He said the Prime Minister was aware of the plight of the people and wished for decent employment and free health care to all Pakistanis and also provides skills, higher education opportunities for youth.

Senator Zeeshan said the PTI government during last two years had reduced the burden of revolving loans and external debt and government expenditure had also been reduced. He said external loans taken by the previous governments had also been paid. The economy was now moving towards a positive zone and Inshallah it would be more stable in the current financial year.

Zeeshan Khanzada said the critics of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) had become silent after the inauguration of the project.

The people of Peshawar were now happy with the low-cost and best transport facility and the rush at BRT station was proof of the success of the project. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was now taking step towards development and tourism.

He said the provincial government had spread network of motorways for transportation and tourists were now turning to the province. He said the government would also launch more mega projects in the future which would keep the country moving towards development.