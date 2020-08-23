Share:

SARGODHA - The Divisional Development Working Party has approved revised funds for sewerage and sanitation scheme in Daud Khel. A meeting in this regard was chaired by Commissioner Dr Farah Masood and attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Development Shakeel Noman, SE Public Health, SE Irrigation and DC Mianwali Umar Sher Chatha. The meeting was informed that the cost of the scheme had been estimated at Rs138.6m. The scheme would be completed on June 30, 2023 on which Rs 59.4 million had been spent so far, while Rs10.5m would be spent this year.