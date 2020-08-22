Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government has delayed the announcement of much-delayed Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF), which was supposed to be unveiled in 2018 when previous policy had expired. Officials of the ministry of commerce had claimed that STPF would be announced soon after the approval of annual budget for current fiscal year in July this year. However, the government had not announced the STPF, as the previous policy expired in 2018. An official of the ministry of commerce has informed that government is giving final touches to the policy and it is expected that STPF would be soon presented in Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet for approval.

He informed that ministry of commerce is also working on preparing a three-year tariff rationalization plan. The Tariff Policy Centre, National Tariff Commission is conducting detailed studies and suggests three years tariff rationalisation roadmap initially for iron & steel, plastics, engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and textile sectors. Tariff rationalisation would improve the competitiveness of domestic industry including the exports sector through duty free access to imported raw materials and intermediate goods, which will eventually increase employment opportunity in the country by attracting investment in manufacturing sector, he added.

The incumbent government wanted to increase the country’s exports in next five years by giving incentives to exporters. Under the proposed STPF, the government has estimated to enhance the exports to $26 billion in next fiscal year from estimated $23 billion of the ongoing fiscal year. It has been planned that exports would be further increased to $31 billion in 2021-22, $35 billion in 2022-23, $40 billion in 2023-24 and $46 billion in 2024-25.

The previous government of PML-N in last STPF 2015-18 aimed to enhance the annual exports to $35 billion by the end of June 2018. However, the country’s exports remained at around $22 billion to $23 billion, missing the exports target by huge margin. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s exports had never gone beyond $26 billion. The successive governments had failed to increase the country’s exports, which resulted in massive trade deficit.

Under STPF, with inclusion of textile, leather and surgical products, sports, carpets, rice, cutlery, informal and development sectors including, engineering products, pharmaceutical, auto parts, processed food and beverages, footwear, gem and jewellery, fruits, vegetables, as many as 26 sectors had been included that would be given special attention. Ministry of Commerce will focus on best utilisation of current regional and bilateral trading arrangements through detailed review and negotiation. New trading arrangements will be pursued with utmost care to protect local industry and focus on market access for value added goods. For optimising utilization of enhanced market access under FTAs, PTAs and GSP Plus, a market communication strategy will be implemented to disseminate the information on opportunities available for Pakistani enterprises under the preferential market access arrangements.