Share:

ISLAMABAD - A resolution termed Gupkar Declaration-II was circulated in media, signed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress chief G A Mir, Peoples’ Conference leader Sajjad Lone, state CPM leader M Y Tarigami and Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah. This was the first combined statement issued by the political parties after more than a year. Acknowledging the difficulties in bringing out a resolution of all political parties, it said the signatories to the Gupkar Declation-I, signed on August 4, 2019, “have barely managed to establish basic level of communication with each other” in the face of a series of prohibitive and punitive curbs imposed by the Indian government, aimed at impeding all social and political interactions.