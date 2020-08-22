Share:

The second round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Hainan, China, between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, seems to be a sound success so far. The two sides discussed a range of issues and have identified many mutual points of interest. The international climate is currently brimming with several events that need to be discussed between Pakistan and China, which have a consequential allyship that needs to be strengthened and extended.

Most importantly on the agenda list was discussion on how to further Pakistan and China’s “all-weather” friendship. As the countries advance with the One Belt One Road Initiative, there needs to be stronger camaraderie than ever before, since while the initiative can bear fruit to many benefits for both countries, the project has drawn hostile reactions from India and the US. Now that CPEC is entering its second stage, there is a need for better communication on every step of the way. In order for the project to be worked upon, it is important that the two sides continue to show commitment for enhancing mutual strategic trust and promoting a bilateral relationship.

The countries can do so by backing each other up on issues sensitive to them on the international stage. For Pakistan, this cause has always been highlighting the plight of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, where India’s tyranny has been neglected by the rest of the world. During the dialogue, after the Pakistani delegation briefed the Chinese side on the situation in IIOK, China reaffirmed its statement that the IIOK dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. The Pakistani side, in turn, expressed its support to China on affairs concerning China’s diplomatic interests “such as those related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong”.

Thus, it looks like the meetings have gone well. This friendship needs to be worked upon and improved constantly, if the projects both countries have embarked upon are to be completed successfully.