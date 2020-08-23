Share:

KARACHI - Members of Karachi Development Coordination Committee including Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi met with members of PTI national and provincial assemblies in Karachi here on Saturday.

Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi discussed with the members the steps taken by the committee. Leader of Opposition Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sherzaman, Aftab Siddiqui, Jamal Siddiqui, Sidra Imran and other members of national and provincial assemblies were also present.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Asad Umar said, “Our main goal is to work for the people of Karachi instead of who gets the credit for working. We have to work for Karachi and its citizens. There are many problems in Karachi at present and the federal government is taking serious steps to solve them.

The finalised projects were also discussed in the meeting with the assembly members. The committee comprising the representatives of federation and Sindh province will work in 6 main sectors for the development of Karachi.

Ali Zaidi says PTI is stakeholder party of port city

Transport, Water, Sewerage, Solid Waste, Storm Drain, Road construction will be done on priority basis. Secretary PND from the federation and also Secretary PNDC from the province will look after this phase. Everyone will work together for the development of Karachi because the development of Pakistan is possible only with the development of Karachi.

Later on, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that politics has always been done with the port Karachi. “No one was serious about solving the problems,” he said. The country’s economic hub is mired in problems. Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying special attention to Karachi. We are trying to solve the problems of the city as per his instructions.”

He said the citizens of Karachi voted for PTI. “PTI is the stakeholder party in Karachi. Sindh government has done nothing more than claims and promises. Had the city with more than 70% revenue been the focus of the provincial government, the situation would have been different today. The elected representatives from Karachi feel the pain of Karachi in their hearts. “We will not allow this city to get into more trouble,” he added.