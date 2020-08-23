Share:

KARACHI - Karachi, the city of lights, was plunged into darkness after heavy rains caused at least 600 electricity feeders to trip, leading to power outages in several areas of the metropolis.

The areas that had experienced power outages include Surjani Town, Orangi Town, North Karachi, New Karachi, Liaquatabad, Jamshed Quarters, FC Area, Khamosh Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ahsanabad, Shadman Town, Safoora Goth, FB Area, Power House, parts of Clifton, among others. According to reports, FB Area’s block nine has been facing a power outage from the past five hours causing an outcry among the residents.

Meanwhile, the director Meteorological Department said that a system of clouds has started moving towards the port city from the east. The rain bearing system was currently looming over Karachi’s southeast district, he added.

Moreover, a tree had fallen near the Ayesha Bawani academy on Shahrah-e-Faisal causing a disruption in traffic.

KE warns citizens

In light of rains, Karachi Electric, the city’s sole power provider, has warned citizens to stay away from broken wires, electricity poles, and PMTs.

“Unsafe use of electrical appliances in rain and accumulated water can lead to accidents,” KE added. KE said that its teams were working to restore electricity in the affected areas, adding that a temporary shutdown took place in some areas where water had accumulated.

The power supplier claimed that it had restored power in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Karachi, Landhi, Saddar, among other areas. “Work is underway in Surjani, Korangi, and other areas to restore power,” it added.

Yesterday, at least five people were killed in the metropolis in rain-related incidents, rescue services officials said. Two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth, while two others were electrocuted and one teenager was swept away by the ferocious currents of the surging Lyari River.

Meanwhile, Landhi received the most rainfall, 18mm, followed by 17mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 16.5mm in Surjani Town, 12mm in Saddar, 9.6mm in North Karachi, 7mm in Jinnah Terminal, 8mm in Keamari, 5mm in Pakistan Air Force Faisal Base, 3mm in Mosamiat, and 1mm in Nazimabad. Giving an overview of the rain recorded throughout August, the MeT said that an average of 61mm rain was recorded across Karachi.

“Till yesterday, 133mm, 177mm, and 146mm were recorded at Airport, PAF Faisal Base, and 146 at PAF Masroor Base,” the department added.

According to Director Meteorological Department Abdul Qayyum Bhutto, the city might receive 100mm of rain today.

The Met department director said that various areas in the city will either receive heavy or moderate rain showers.

Bhutto said that the monsoon spell can last with intermittent rain showers until Wednesday, adding that heavy rains can cause urban flooding.

The fifth rain spell in Karachi has brought with it unexpectedly heavier showers than before that have caused severe urban flooding in low-lying areas with nullahs overflowing despite the recent cleanup operations.

Life remains paralysed as rain continues for second day

Rescue workers struggled to help residents that stuck in rain-accumulated water and clear blockages as the fifth spell of the monsoon season continued for the second day in Karachi on Saturday.

Edhi volunteers used boats to rescue people stranded in different areas after Friday’s heavy rains as their operation continued late into the night and on Saturday. Pakistan Army soldiers also took part in the rescue work, helping residents wade through rainwater and removing obstructions in flooded areas. No deaths were immediately reported on Saturday. According to the MET department, a maximum 16.5 millimetres of rain was recorded in Sujrani Town until 8pm, followed by Gulshan-i-Hadeed (17mm), Saddar (12mm), North Karachi (9.6mm), Keamari (8mm), Jinnah Terminal (7mm), PAF Faisal Base (5mm), Karachi-MOS (3mm), Saadi Town (2.4mm), PAF Masroor Base (2mm), University Road/Jauhar (1.4mm) and NazimaTbad (1mm).

Meanwhile, a meeting of the coordination committee of the federal and Sindh governments regarding Karachi’s situation was held to review efforts to clean the city’s stormwater drains. The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other provincial ministers, chairman Pakistan Metrological Department, federal ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi and Aminul Haq, secretary planning and chairman National Disaster Management Authority. The meeting decided to remove encroachments in order to clear blockages in the nullahs, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who attended the meeting, said in a statement. He said, work to remove encroachments where no people were residing would begin from Monday while arrangements would be made to move people living in illegal settlements on drains. On Friday, at least seven people were killed, four of them drowned, in rain-related incidents across the metropolis as the latest monsoon spell struck the city. A Met official told, the current wet spell was likely to stay till Monday with chances of moderate to heavy rains in different parts of the city.