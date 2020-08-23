Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish industrial units in jails of Peshawar, Haripur and Mardan.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Jails Taj Muhammad Khan Tarind said during a visit of Chitral Jail on Saturday that inmates in these prisons will support their families by working in these units. He said the initiative will help prisoners learn skills and become productive citizens of society.

Two-day Broghil Festival to start from Sept 5: CM

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Saturday said the provincial government had decided to hold a two-day Broghil Festival which will start from September 5 at Broghil National Park, Upper Chitral.

The chief minister directed the tourism department to start preparations for the festival. All preparations and arrangements should be completed in time for successful organization of the festival, the Chief Minister directed the concern authorities.

Horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, tug of war, wrestling, foot ball, cricket, marathon, fire-works and other local traditional sports competitions will be held at the festival. Various aspects of ancient and unique culture will be highlighted in the festival. Exhibitions of traditional items, food and music will also be an important part of the festival.

The tourists will enjoy the culture, atmosphere, wild animals and natural beauty of the area. A tent village will also be set up for the convenience of tourists. Provision of all possible facilities to festival participants and tourists would be ensured. Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species.

The valley has about 30 freshwater lakes of various sizes, which present breathtaking sights. The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250 km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.