LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PIN) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have extended timings for MRI tests till midnight (12:00pm).

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood made important decisions for the best possible treatment and benefit of patients.

Now these tests will be conducted at PINS and LGH from 8 am to 12 midnight.

In this regard, duties of technicians and other technical staff have also been assigned, who will perform their duties in three shifts and implementation on these orders has also been started immediately.

Talking in this regard, Principal PGMI and ED PINS said that this decision would benefit more patients undergoing MRI tests.

They said that timely diagnosis would eliminate the delay in treatment of these patients.

They said that in accordance with the vision of the Punjab Government, all resources are being utilised to provide maximum facilities to the patients coming to the hospitals. Citizens will not have to go to private clinics for MRI tests.

They said that according to the government policy, this facility will be available free of cost to the government employees including the poor and the needy patients.

Patients will be able to get MRI tests done at any time which will allow the office workers to come to the hospital after office hours, they concluded.