Share:

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) started implementation on special cleanliness arrangements inside and outside of Imam Bargahazs following action plan devised for Muharram.The company’s emergency camps constituted for cleanliness started work in morning and evening timings. The special cleanliness of various Imam Bargahas was made including Abul Fazal Al-Abbas Chowk Qazafi, Astana Chah Bohar Wala, Al-Jelan Road, New Multan and others.

The cleanliness of Muharram procession routes was also being made while special squad was busy in special cleanliness at railway Road, Suraj Miani and Qasim Bela routes.